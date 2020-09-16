Man charged for unlicensed debt collection business

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Friday the arrest of a Cornelius man who operated a debt collection business without being licensed in the state.

Gordon Scott Engle, 56, of 16424 Green Dolphin Lane of Cornelius, was charged with 81 felony counts of failing to secure a permit from the Commissioner of Insurance. The N.C. Department of Insurance regulates and licenses debt collection businesses in North Carolina.

Engle operated Turtle Creek Assets and is charged in 17 counties —Alexander, Anson, Burke, Cumberland, Davie, Guilford, Iredell, Lee, Mecklenburg, Moore, Richmond, Rowan, Stanley, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. Most of the charges are in Mecklenburg (39) and Cumberland (eight) counties.

Court officials confirmed three of the charges were from Burke County.

The case was referred to the Criminal Investigations Division by the N.C. Attorney General’s office. Special Agents worked with local, federal, and state agencies in the investigation.

Engle purchased the debt accounts from primarily rent-to-own businesses, and took out false criminal summonses, charging 81 North Carolinians with failure to return rental equipment charges.