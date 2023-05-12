A man has been charged after a disturbance and a fire at a tavern north of Morganton on last week.

Thomas Jeffery Edmisten, 41, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Edmisten was charged after deputies responded to Styles Tavern, on NC 18/US 64, around 11 p.m. May 4, the release said. Deputies were told shots had been fired during the incident, but the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.

Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman told The News Herald witnesses identified Edmisten as the suspect.

Kevin Motz, who owned the tavern, told reporters after the fire the suspect previously had been banned from the property, but had shown up that night and gotten into a disagreement with some other customers. Motz said the suspect was asked to leave the property,

It was between 5-5:30 a.m. the next day when Chesterfield Fire Rescue responded to the same address for a structure fire that destroyed the tavern, which was housed in a singlewide mobile home, according to information previously published by The News Herald.

The fire remains under investigation, according to the press release.

Warrants were issued for Edmisten on May 5, and US Marshals arrested him May 8 in Catawba County, according to the press release.

Edmisten has previous felony convictions of attempted identity fraud/theft, selling a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and malicious conduct by a prisoner, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

He also has other pending charges in Caldwell County of flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny, resisting a public officer, a domestic violence protection order violation and two felony counts of probation violation, according to records from the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

Edmisten originally was held under no bond, but was issued a $500,000 secured bond in Burke County District Court on Thursday, the release said. He’s set to appear in court again June 1.