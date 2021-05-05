Man charged in dog’s killing has multiple felony convictions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said he hopes to find a home where he can pursue some of his hobbies. One of his goals is to write a book of poetry and prose that would be titled “I’m Still Alive, 1972-“ and would chronicle his adventures with DJ and DJ’s son, who died when he was 4 years old after being hit by a car.

“I’ll die with my heart still hurting,” Deaton said. “Even if I live another 20 years, I will die with this pain that’s never going to go away until I take my last breath.”

He said he’s confident that he and DJ will be reunited in the afterlife.

“I know he stopped along the way and that boy’s waiting on me,” Deaton said. “He’s going to be ready to play when I get there.”

Some have reached out to ask how they could help Deaton, and if they could help him get another dog. He said, for now, he would only really want a dog that was related to DJ.

“Even if I had DJ’s bloodline, it’s not going to be DJ,” Deaton said. “But at least I still have that connection that’s not gone forever.”

The world should try to be more like DJ, he said.