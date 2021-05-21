Man charged in Thursday shooting

A man has been charged after a shooting on Thursday in Morganton.
Kenneth Aubrey Reed, 61, of Morganton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a press release from Burke County Sherriff’s Office.
Reed called 911 on Thursday and said he had shot his neighbor. BCSO and Burke County EMS responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot in the ankle and foot with a 12-gauge shotgun after a dispute, the release said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after BCSO deputies detained Reed and secured the weapon.
Reed received a $25,000 secured bond, which he posted the same day, the release said.
His first court appearance is scheduled for May 21 in NC District Court Morganton, the release said.