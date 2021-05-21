 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in Thursday shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

Man charged in Thursday shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man has been charged after a shooting on Thursday in Morganton.

KennethAubreyReed-mugshot-p1.JPG

Reed

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Aubrey Reed, 61, of Morganton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a press release from Burke County Sherriff’s Office.

Reed called 911 on Thursday and said he had shot his neighbor. BCSO and Burke County EMS responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot in the ankle and foot with a 12-gauge shotgun after a dispute, the release said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after BCSO deputies detained Reed and secured the weapon.

Reed received a $25,000 secured bond, which he posted the same day, the release said.

His first court appearance is scheduled for May 21 in NC District Court Morganton, the release said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH pushing dating apps adding vaccination badges

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert