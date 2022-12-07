Man charged in Tuesday crash has history of DWI

A man charged with driving while impaired in a Tuesday night crash that left a woman seriously injured has a history of driving while impaired charges.

Justyn Dean Sparks, 27, of Morganton, was charged with driving while impaired, unsafe passing on a yellow line, driving left of center and driving while license revoked for driving while impaired, according to court records publicly available at the Burke County Courthouse.

The charges came after a crash on U.S. 64 near Hopewell Road before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to information from the Burke County 911 Facebook page, which is operated by the Burke County 911 Center.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. J. Yancey said Sparks, who was driving a truck, went left of center and hit a passenger car head-on.

It took rescuers 20 minutes to extricate the driver of the car, according to a first responder who was on the scene. They tried to get a helicopter to airlift her to a hospital because of the severity of her injuries, but none could fly because of the weather.

The driver, identified as Karla Hoffman, of Gastonia, ended up getting transported to Mission Hospital, Yancey said. She was stable Wednesday morning.

Sparks told first responders he wasn’t injured.

His blood alcohol content was .09, just above the legal limit, the court records showed.

But this isn’t the first time Sparks has been accused of driving while impaired.

In 2020, Yancey arrested Sparks for driving while impaired, according to court documents. Sparks’ blood alcohol content came back as .12 in that incident.

Court documents indicate Sparks was behind the wheel of a vehicle that was in a ditch.

Prosecutors dropped the DWI charge from that incident, saying in court documents there were no witnesses who saw him driving. Prosecutors said it wasn’t clear how long the vehicle had been in the ditch, and said it wasn’t running and there was no proof Sparks had driven it.

He was charged again in 2021 and ended up getting convicted of the charge, court records showed.

On May 9, 2021, officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on a car Sparks was driving. He was charged with speeding 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court records and an arrest report from MDPS.

The speeding charge was dismissed, but Sparks pleaded guilty to driving while impaired. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and to get a substance abuse assessment, according to court records.

Sparks has no other previous convictions, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. He still was in custody at the Burke County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond, according to records on the jail website. His next court date is set for Feb. 10.

Additional charges are expected.

Salem Fire Rescue, Burke County EMS, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke REACT all responded to the scene of Tuesday’s crash.