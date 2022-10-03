Man charged, victim stable after Sunday night shooting

A man has been charged and another is stable after a Sunday evening shooting.

Rodney Shaquan Thompson, 25, of 316 Center St. in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after deputies were dispatched to a shooting on Ridge Court, off Ridgecreek Drive behind Hopewell Baptist Church, around 7:11 p.m., the release said.

The victim in the case was suffering from a single gunshot and was being transported in a personal vehicle for treatment, according to the release. The victim was transferred to an ambulance and transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a trauma center, the release said.

Thompson was identified as a suspect, and it was learned he had left the scene on foot, the release said. About an hour after the shooting, though, Thompson turned himself in to law enforcement near the scene.

He was charged after an interview with investigators, and made his first court appearance Monday, the release said. His bond, which jail records show has been posted, was set at $50,000 secured.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was stable Monday, the release said.

Detectives with BCSO’s criminal investigations division and narcotics unit responded to the scene, along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Glen Alpine Police Department. Burke County EMS and Salem Fire Rescue also responded to the incident.