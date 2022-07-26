Man charged with double murder wants to fire attorneys, represent himself

A man being held in North Carolina’s highest security prison while he awaits trial for a 2016 double murder has asked the courts to fire his attorneys and allow him to represent himself in the case.

Scott Devon Hemphill, 39, is awaiting trial on two counts of murder and two counts of first-degree kidnapping in the deaths of 29-year-old Spencer Jermain Murray and 35-year-old Albert Alexander Austin.

Murray and Austin were found in the trunk of a burned car in September 2016 on Canoe Creek Way in Morganton, according to a previous News Herald story. Three of Hemphill’s co-defendants already have pleaded guilty in connection with the deaths, including two people who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Hemphill has not accepted any plea offers over the last six years, and instead has made it clear in court filings that he plans to fight the charges – if he can make it to court.

On his third set of attorneys since he’s been charged, Hemphill filed a motion this month to have those attorneys removed from the case and asked the courts to allow him to represent himself.

That motion was set to be heard in Burke County Superior Court on Friday, but when deputies went to pick him up Thursday at the state prison where he’s being held, he couldn’t be released to their custody, multiple officials have told The News Herald.

John Bull, a public information officer with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, said Hemphill assaulted a correctional officer at the prison where he’s being held at around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. The correctional officer sustained minor, non-life-threatening charges in the incident, and Bull said charges against Hemphill are expected.

This isn’t the first time Hemphill has been accused of assaulting jail and prison staff.

He’s been indicted for felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, court records showed, and has multiple counts of misdemeanor charges of communicating threats. He was convicted in 2012 of felony malicious conduct by a prisoner in Mecklenburg County, according to NCDPS records.

Bull couldn’t confirm the prison where Hemphill is being held, but Hemphill’s motion to represent himself said he was being held at Granville Correctional Institution, a close-custody prison in Butner.

It also has a high-security maximum control unit, intended for the state’s most violent and assaultive offenders. An attachment to Hemphill’s filing indicated he’s being held in that unit.

Hemphill said in the three-page, handwritten motion he would like to return to the Catawba County Jail, where he was held briefly last month so he could make contact with his attorneys.

“Requests … To be tooking (sic) back to Catabaw (sic) County Jail to effectivly (sic) prepair (sic) for this hearing ‘all’ future hearings since they have ‘law libary’ (sic) access 7 day’s (sic) a week; with over 10 hrs (sic) a day of avilable (sic) use via tablets and telephone which Granville Institution don’t (sic) have and the court is ‘aware’ of,” Hemphill wrote in his motion.

District Attorney Scott Reilly told The News Herald last month he hopes Hemphill’s case will go to trial in March, something that will start a lengthy court process, he said

It’s not clear whether the motion on the table could delay proceedings. Reilly said he felt there still would be enough time for new attorneys to prepare themselves for trial by March, but said it ultimately would fall on the superior court judge who would hear the motion to decide whether proceedings should be delayed.

Another court date for Hemphill’s motion has not been set.