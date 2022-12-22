Man charged with incest, raping child

A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child.

Timothy Wayne Ollis, 41, of Morganton, was charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child, according to warrants issued for his arrest. Warrants indicate the child was younger than 15.

MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown said Ollis came to MDPS headquarters Tuesday for a voluntary interview and was arrested after the interview, around 6 p.m.

Ollis doesn’t have any previous convictions, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Ollis was suspended without pay from his job with the city of Morganton, where he worked in its cemeteries, said Morganton Human Resources Director Rus Scherer. The suspension became effective once staff returned to the office Wednesday.

His bond was set at $100,000 secured. He was due in court Thursday morning.

More charges are expected. Additional information will be published as it becomes available.