Man charged with local church break-ins, Mt. Holly robbery

MOUNT HOLLY — A man charged in Mount Holly for robbing a woman will face charges for break-ins at Morganton churches.
Jordan Lee Abee, 30, of 536 Jerry Crump Road in Lincolnton, has warrants issued against him for two counts of felony breaking and entering to a place of worship, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges came after deputies responded Monday to breaking and entering calls at El Bethel Baptist Church and Brookwood Baptist Church.
Glass was broken out of the side door at El Bethel to enter the church, and video surveillance showed the suspect going from room to room in the church carrying a hammer. Nothing was reported missing, the release said.
The pastor of Brookwood Baptist Church was working at the parsonage when he heard glass break, the release said. The pastor went outside and saw a gray Jeep driving through the grass toward Old N.C. 18.
Video surveillance there showed the suspect exiting the suspect getting out of the Jeep with a hammer in hand. The person broke out a window, entered the church and left the church with a piece of property in his left hand, the release said.
BCSO posted surveillance photos of the suspect on its website to help identify him.
On Wednesday, Burke County investigators were contacted by Mount Holly Police Department, where Abee was facing charges of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering to a garage and common law robbery after police said he tried to rob a woman, the release said. Mount Holly Police saw the suspect from the church robberies and identified Abee as a suspect.
Warrants for Abee’s arrest for the church break-ins were issued Wednesday. He currently is being held at the Gaston Detention Facility under a $150,000 secured bond on the Mount Holly charges. Once he is released from there, he will be brought to the Burke County Magistrate’s Office and served with the Burke County warrants.
Abee is a felon with previous convictions of larceny after breaking and entering and breaking and entering, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
