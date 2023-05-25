Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Morganton man was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction Wednesday.

Joshua Phillip Steffey, 41, received the charges after probation officers searched his home on Morehead Street and found the weapons, according to a news release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

A rifle and a shotgun were seized, said Capt. Josiah Brown.

Steffey was on probation for a felony conviction of carrying a concealed weapon, Brown said. In North Carolina, carrying a concealed weapon becomes a felony charge if a person has been convicted of it two or more times.

MDPS investigators responded to the scene and determined the two firearms had been modified, the release said.

Steffey’s bond was set at $25,000 secured, and he was due to appear in court Thursday. More charges are possible in the case.