Man charged with murder in Sunday night shooting

A man has died and another has been charged after a shooting Sunday night south of Morganton.

George Lee Allison III, 63, of 1744 Skyland Drive in Morganton, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Brandon Charles Adams, 49, says a news release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The charge came after deputies responded at 9:28 p.m. to 1746 Skyland Drive for a shooting call, the release said. When they arrived, they discovered Adams had been shot with a shotgun.

Burke County EMS transported Adams to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Detectives were called to the scene, obtained a search warrant and completed their initial investigation before consulting with the district attorney’s office on charges, the release said.

Allison was held under no bond at the Burke County Jail. He had his first court appearance Monday morning.

The case remains under investigation by Sheriff's Office.