A man was charged after investigators said they found a catalytic converter in the backseat of his car.

Joshua Randall Pearson, 39, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a catalytic converter removed from a motor vehicle Monday, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy had conducted a vehicle stop at the intersection of U.S. 64 and Propst Road when they believed they saw a catalytic converter in the back seat, the release said.

A search of the vehicle confirmed that suspicion, and Pearson was charged, the release said. Pearson has previous convictions of manufacturing a controlled substance, manufacturing a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, child abuse and assault on a female.

, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

His bond for the new charge was set at $5,000 secured, the release said. He’s due back in court May 15.