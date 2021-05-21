Man charged with sexual offense on a minor

CONNELLY SPRINGS -- A Connelly Springs man was charged with sexual offense on a minor on Friday afternoon after an ongoing investigation.

Danny Jay Lawson, 42, of 2736 Connelly Church Road, in Connelly Springs, has been charged with statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years of age, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The criminal investigation department of MDPS began the investigation into a statutory sexual offense with a minor in May, the release said.

Lawson was arrested and placed in the Burke County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond. His first court appearance date is scheduled for May 24, the release said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Department, the Burke County Department of Social Services and the Burke County Child Advocacy Center assisted with the case. The investigation into this case is still ongoing at this time.

More information will become available as it is released.