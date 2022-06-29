Man charged with statutory rape of child in his custody

A Morganton man has been charged with the statutory rape of a child in his custody.

Ira Russell Power, 43, of 2040 Bristol Creek Ave., Morganton, was charged with felony sex act by a substitute parent and felony statutory sex offense with a child who is 15 years old or younger, according to a copy of the warrant for his arrest filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The charges came after offenses over the course of two years, according to the warrant. The offense started July 30, 2020, and ended June 2, the warrant indicated.

A release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office indicated the sheriff’s office launched its investigation after Child Protective Services received a report of possible sexual assault against a juvenile. Further investigation resulted in the charges against Power.

The child who was raped is under the age of 15, but at least 12, according to the warrant.

Power was issued a $100,000 secured bond with a court date set for Thursday, the release from the sheriff’s office said.