Man convicted of second-degree murder in 2020 killing

It took a jury a little more than two hours to decide on a guilty verdict in a nearly two-year-old murder case.

George Lee Allison III, 65, was convicted by a jury Friday of second-degree murder in the Dec. 13, 2020, killing of 49-year-old Brandon Adams on Skyland Drive in Morganton.

Allison testified he and Adams, who were neighbors, had been friends for nearly 20 years.

Testimony from Allison and Adams’ girlfriend at the time, Pam Rodgers, indicated Rodgers had accused Adams of cheating on her earlier in the day. When she levied the accusation, Adams told her to go to Allison’s home and ask him where he had been.

Rodgers did, with Allison confirming Adams had been at his home earlier that day. Rodgers, still upset, stayed at Allison’s home a while longer, having a few bourbons while she talked to Allison.

Rodgers testified that she told Allison about some of their relationship problems, including what she described as an addiction to Xanax and said Adams had previously grabbed her hard enough to leave bruises on her arms.

Adams came to Allison’s home to try to convince Rodgers to come home, and Allison invited him inside. Adams left instead.

While she was at the home, Adams sent her dozens of messages, including one where he appeared to threaten to beat Allison if Rodgers didn’t leave. Allison testified that Rodgers read those messages aloud to him, but Rodgers couldn’t recall whether she read that message to him.

Allison asked Rodgers to sit with his mother, who was 89 at the time, while he went to the store. He left his wallet at home, came back to get it and left again.

When Allison returned a second time, Adams followed him up the driveway in his own vehicle and approached the home.

According to Rodgers’ testimony, Adams never entered the home. She said he stayed on the front porch, standing at the front door telling her it was time to leave. She described his voice and behavior as stern, but not aggressive.

While Adams was talking to her, she said Allison went to another bedroom, grabbed a shotgun and came to the living room.

She said Allison pointed the gun out to Adams, then counted down three separate times. At the end of the third countdown, he shot Adams in the chest, Rodgers said.

Allison’s testimony differed, with him saying Adams threatened to drag Rodgers out of the home when they were walking up to the front porch. Allison claimed there was a struggle at the front door, and said he had counted down three times – first from seven, then from five and finally from three – and when he turned around to check on his mother, he thought he saw Adams move, causing him to fire his weapon.

When officers arrived at the scene, Allison was cooperative. He talked to himself from the back of the police car, saying he didn’t mean to shoot Adams. That was different from his sentiment on the witness stand Thursday, when he said he intended to do whatever it took to protect his mother and his home.

Prosecutors argued Allison’s actions were premeditated, explaining to the jury he had time to decide to shoot Adams when he walked to the bedroom to get a gun, then again during each of three countdowns. They also argued his testimony, which conflicted with his statements in the back of the patrol car, were examples of him calculating and formulating a way to get away with murder.

Allison’s defense attorney, Charles Bostian, argued Allison was acting in self-defense and that he gave Adams plenty of time to leave.

The jury started deliberating at 3 p.m. Friday, and by about 5:20 p.m. had reached its verdict of second-degree murder.

Adams’ daughters, Hannah and Chloe Adams, spoke after the verdict was read about the impact their father’s murder has had on their lives.

They said they’ve both suffered nightmares since he was killed, and talked about the anguish of planning their father’s funeral at just 26 and 18 years old, a week before Christmas.

Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Grant handed down a sentence of at least 12 years in prison for Adams’ killing. He also was ordered to pay $4,030 in restitution. She took into account mitigating factors, like Allison’s military service and a pair of former colleagues who testified to his personal character.

Adams’ family members told The News Herald while they would’ve like to have seen Allison serve more time behind bars, they were satisfied with the outcome of the trial.

Allison was taken into custody in court Friday.