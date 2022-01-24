 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man critically injured in Zion Road crash
A man was airlifted to a hospital after a Monday afternoon crash on Zion Road.

The man was driving a Lincoln Town Car toward Amherst Road from U.S. 70 on Zion Road when he went off the road to the left. The driver’s side doors of his car hit a brick mailbox around 2:20 p.m., said Trooper C.J. Helton with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The car skidded down the road, dragging the mailbox with it before it came to a stop with the nose of the car against a utility pole, Helton said. The car did not roll during the crash.

The driver was airlifted from UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton to a Charlotte-area hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released, and his condition is not known.

The passenger in the car was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge with minor injuries, troopers said.

Troopers still are investigating the cause of the crash.

William Bowman lives down the street from the site of the crash. He said wrecks aren’t uncommon in the area.

“We all get in a hurry, I get in a hurry like anyone else,” Bowman said.

Triple Community Fire Department, Burke County REACT, Burke County EMS and Drexel Police Department all responded to the scene along with NCSHP.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

