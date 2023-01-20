Man dies after being hit by truck on interstate

A man died Friday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck while walking on Interstate 40.

State troopers responded to Mile Marker 99 on I-40 eastbound near Conley Road around 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Their investigation discovered 29-year-old Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, of Morganton, had been wearing dark clothing and standing in the travel lane on the interstate when he was hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram, the press release said. The road was not lighted.

Berdine was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The driver of the Dodge, a 59-year-old from Indiana, was not hurt.

No charges are anticipated, the release said. The road was shut down for about two hours during the investigation.