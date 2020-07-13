Man dies after I-40 exit ramp disturbance

A man who had to be airlifted to a hospital Friday after a disturbance on an Interstate 40 exit ramp in Burke County has died.

Richard Lee Peterson, 57, of Candler, NC, was airlifted Friday after he was found lying in the road in the area of Jamestown Road and the I-40 Exit 100 westbound off-ramp with traumatic injuries, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Police were notified early Saturday morning that Peterson had died at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, said Capt. Jason Whisnant with MDPS.

Information collected from witnesses at the scene and from dash camera footage of the incident suggested that Peterson’s injuries may have stemmed from a road rage incident, the release said.

The other driver involved in the incident has been identified and is cooperating with law enforcement, the release said.

Whisnant said MDPS would be consulting with the district attorney’s office regarding the case.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and did not immediately speak to officers on the scene is asked to call MDPS at 828-437-1911.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

