Man dies after Monday crash

A man has died after a Monday crash on Zion Road.

Mark Stephen Bolick, 45, of Granite Falls, died Monday evening from injuries he sustained in a crash in the 2100-block of Zion Road around 2:20 p.m. Monday, according to an official with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred when Bolick drove his Lincoln Town Car off the road to the left and the driver’s side of his car crashed into a brick mailbox. His car dragged the mailbox through a yard before the nose of the car hit a utility pole and came to stop.

Bolick had been airlifted to a Charlotte-area medical center but died several hours later, NCSHP officials told The News Herald. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Triple Community Fire Department, Burke County REACT and Burke County EMS responded to the scene along with NCSHP.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

