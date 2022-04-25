Man dies after Wednesday crash

A man has died after a Wednesday afternoon crash.

Brent Hardy, 64, of Glen Alpine, was driving a blue pickup truck west on U.S. 70 between Kathy Road and Dysartsville Road when he crossed the center line and hit a red pickup truck head-on around 4:26 p.m., said Sgt. D.J. Wakefield with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Hardy was taken to UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton, where he later died, Wakefield said. Responders originally planned to airlift Hardy to a trauma center, but he wasn’t stable enough for the flight.

Troopers still are working to determine what might have caused Hardy to travel left of center, Wakefield said. There weren’t any obvious signs of impairment, he said, and speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

He said troopers will be in contact with the medical examiner’s office to determine whether a medical condition might have caused Hardy to cross the center line.

West End Fire and Rescue, Burke County EMS and Burke County REACT also responded to the scene.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.