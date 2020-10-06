Man dies in crash north of Morganton

A man was killed in a Monday morning vehicle crash north of Morganton.

William Murphy Jr., 55, of Boomer, pulled up to the stop sign on Piney Road at Pax Hill Road in a Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck around 7:20 a.m. When he tried to turn left onto Pax Hill Road, he pulled out in front of a GMC Sierra full-size pickup, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The GMC Sierra, which had right of way, struck Murphy’s vehicle in the driver’s door, Lane said.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was checked by EMS on scene but refused transport to the hospital.

A deputy with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was behind Murphy when the accident happened, Lane said.

There was no suspicion of impairment or speeding as factors in the crash, Lane said. No charges have been issued.

Chesterfield Fire and Rescue and Burke County EMS also responded to the crash.

