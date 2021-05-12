Man faces arson charge, fire ruled incendiary

A fire that was contained to one room in a mobile home Tuesday night has been ruled incendiary.

Ryan William Shambre, 37, of Morganton, was charged with felony first-degree arson along with misdemeanor resisting a public officer and two counts of misdemeanor assault on a government official or employee, according to documents filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

Deputies were called to 2306 Putnam St., Lot 7, in Morganton on Tuesday when someone called 911 and said that a man had set fire to a mobile home with a woman inside it, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

An arson investigation was started while firefighters were extinguishing the last of the fire, and deputies learned that Shambre had fled the home on foot.

At some point during the investigation, a deputy responded to a sighting of Shambre on N.C. 18/U.S. 64 near Antioch Road, the release says. Shambre ran when he saw the deputy, and a foot chase ensued that resulted in Shambre resisting arrest from a deputy and an off-duty state trooper, the release said.

According to the warrants, Shambre pushed the deputy and punched the trooper in the head when he was resisting arrest.