Man faces arson charge, fire ruled incendiary

A fire that was contained to one room in a mobile home Tuesday night has been ruled incendiary.
Ryan William Shambre, 37, of Morganton, was charged with felony first-degree arson along with misdemeanor resisting a public officer and two counts of misdemeanor assault on a government official or employee, according to documents filed at the Burke County Courthouse.
Deputies were called to 2306 Putnam St., Lot 7, in Morganton on Tuesday when someone called 911 and said that a man had set fire to a mobile home with a woman inside it, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
An arson investigation was started while firefighters were extinguishing the last of the fire, and deputies learned that Shambre had fled the home on foot.
At some point during the investigation, a deputy responded to a sighting of Shambre on N.C. 18/U.S. 64 near Antioch Road, the release says. Shambre ran when he saw the deputy, and a foot chase ensued that resulted in Shambre resisting arrest from a deputy and an off-duty state trooper, the release said.
According to the warrants, Shambre pushed the deputy and punched the trooper in the head when he was resisting arrest.
Shambre was taken into custody after the foot chase and transported to the magistrate’s office, the release said.
Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis told The News Herald late Tuesday that he ruled the fire incendiary in nature. He said the fire was started in a bedroom in the mobile home.
Shambre has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions of breaking and entering vehicles, first-degree burglary, possessing stolen goods, driving while impaired and larceny after breaking and entering, according to a records check on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
He also has a pending court date for a misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation from 2020, according to information on the N.C. Judicial Branch website. He has a total of 21 pending court cases in three counties, including two failure to appear charges in Iredell County, according to the release.
Shambre received a $2,000 secured bond for the failure to appear charges and was held under a total $92,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail. He has a court appearance set for Thursday.
