Man faces charge for child sex crime
breaking top story
Criminal Allegations

Man faces charge for child sex crime

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man has been charged for taking indecent liberties with a child.

Jim Ping Hung, 37, of 2911 Green Grove St. in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child Friday, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges against Hung came after detectives received a report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services-Child Protective Services of allegations concerning sexual misconduct with a 5-year-old child, the release said.

After further investigation, a warrant for Hung’s arrest was issued Thursday, and he was arrested at his home Friday without incident, the release said.

Hung’s bond was set at $25,000 secured with a court date set for Monday.

Hung
