Man faces charges after police find him with pants around his knees

A man was charged after police said he was found with his pants around his knees outside a former Golden Corral building Thursday afternoon.

Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 34, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and second-degree trespassing, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Thomas was charged after police were called to the old Golden Corral building in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center for a report of indecent exposure, the report said.

When a lieutenant with MDPS walked to the back of the building, they found Thomas masturbating with his pants around his knees, the report said.

The lieutenant also made contact with the urgent care facility next door, who said multiple employees and patients in the lobby of the facility were in plain view of Thomas, the report said.

According to a warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse, the trespassing charge against Thomas stemmed from an incident at Walmart in the same shopping center. He had been told by a loss prevention officer not to enter or stay at the store, the warrant said.