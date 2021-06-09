 Skip to main content
Man faces charges after tossing gun from motorcycle
Criminal Allegations

HILDEBRAN — A Connelly Springs man is facing charges after a gun was tossed on the side of the road when a deputy tried to pull him over Monday.

Neal Ray Hildebran, 55, of 7186 Hildebran Ave. in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger, a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says.

Hildebran was charged after a deputy saw him driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed Monday on Main Avenue West in Hildebran, the release said.

The deputy worked to catch up with the motorcycle for about a half-mile, and during that time, he saw the gun tossed on the side of the road.

When Hildebran stopped, he was taken into custody and the gun was recovered, the release said.

Hildebran has a felony conviction from 2005 for a hit-and-run charge, a records check on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website shows. He also had been charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired alongside the hit-and-run.

He was issued a $10,000 secured bond with a court date of June 8, the release said.

