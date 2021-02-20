Man faces charges after traffic stop

A Morganton man received drug charges after a deputy saw him violating multiple traffic laws last week.

David Isaac Webb, 40, of 1220 Hilldale Lane in Morganton, was charged Feb. 10 with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while license revoked and misdemeanor possession of a fictitious tag, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges against Webb came after a deputy on a routine patrol near Lake James saw Webb violating multiple traffic laws while driving a vehicle on Benfield Landing Road, the release said.

Further investigation found Webb to be on supervised probation and that his license had been revoked, the release said.

A search of the car turned up methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a pellet gun, the release said.

Webb, a felon, has previous convictions of attempted speeding to elude arrest, possession of stolen goods, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession with intent to sell a schedule VI controlled substance, according to a public records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He received a $10,000 secured bond with a court date set for March 4.