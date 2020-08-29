Man faces charges for church break-in

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — A man is facing charges for a Tuesday church break-in.
Nicholas Lee Pearson, 25, of 903 Pineburr Ave. S.E., Apt. 9A, Valdese, was charged with felony breaking and entering into a place of worship and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges against Pearson came after a deputy responded to Crosslink Church of Rutherford College for a reported break-in at the church. It was reported that a suspect broke a window to get into the church and stole two televisions, offering deposit bags and some items from Christ Classical Academy, the release said.
The responding deputy was told that Pearson was the suspect who had broken into the church, the release said. A patrol deputy and detectives went to the caller’s house where they recovered some of the stolen property, the release said.
Investigators were told Pearson still had the two stolen televisions, and that he had fresh cuts on his right arm, the release said.
When deputies went to Pearson’s home, they found him and the two stolen TVs.
Pearson was issued a $5,000 secured bond and had a court date Thursday, according to the release.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.