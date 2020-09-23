Man faces charges for stealing Halloween inflatable

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DREXEL — It might’ve been the Grinch who stole Christmas, but a Drexel man has been charged after the theft of a local family’s Halloween inflatable.

Phillip Maurice McMahon, 65, of 500 N. Main St., Drexel Apartments, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property and simple possession of marijuana, said Drexel police Chief Craig Treadway.

Police took a report Monday of a decorative Halloween inflatable stolen from a home on North Main Street, Treadway said.

On Tuesday, police were dispatched to Drexel Apartments on an unrelated call where McMahon was trying to enter the wrong apartment, thinking it was his.

While police were talking to him, Treadway said he noticed the inflatable on his back patio and asked him about it.

Initially, McMahon told officers that he found the inflatable on the side of the road, Treadway said. After further questioning, he admitted to police that it came from a home on North Main Street.

As he was being patted down at the magistrate’s office, officers found a small amount of marijuana in his possession, Treadway said.

McMahon was held under a $2,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail, Treadway said. His next court date is set for Oct. 22.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.