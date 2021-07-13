Man faces child sex charge

A Morganton man landed a felony child sex charge earlier this month.
Van Martin Edwards, 32, of 5557 Manley Clark Road in Morganton, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Support Local Journalism
The charge against Edwards came after deputies with the sheriff’s office criminal investigations division received a report of possible indecent liberties with a child on July 1.
A warrant for his arrest was issued after the investigation, and he was arrested July 2 without incident, the release said.
Edwards was issued a $20,000 unsecured bond and he was released, the release said. His next court appearance is set for July 26.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.