Man faces child sex charge
Man faces child sex charge

A Morganton man landed a felony child sex charge earlier this month.

Van Martin Edwards, 32, of 5557 Manley Clark Road in Morganton, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Van Martin Edwards.JPG

Edwards

The charge against Edwards came after deputies with the sheriff’s office criminal investigations division received a report of possible indecent liberties with a child on July 1.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after the investigation, and he was arrested July 2 without incident, the release said.

Edwards was issued a $20,000 unsecured bond and he was released, the release said. His next court appearance is set for July 26.

