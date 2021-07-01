Man faces child sex charges

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A Connelly Springs man received child sex charges after investigations by two law enforcement agencies.

Cody Allen Lowman, 30, of 6078 Miller Bridge Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony solicit a child by computer and felony indecent liberties with a child, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The charges came after the sheriff's office received a report from the Hickory Police Department about possible solicitation of minors, the release said.

A warrant was issued for Lowman for the two charges, and he was arrested without incident June 29, the release said.

Lowman didn’t have any prior convictions listed, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond and he was set to appear in court Thursday, the BCSO release said.