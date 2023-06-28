A Valdese man received felony drug trafficking charges after police say he sped away from a license check Monday morning.

Terry Allan Griffin, 49, of Valdese, was charged with maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, speeding to elude arrest, probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear/comply, failure to heed light or siren, fictitious tag and operating a vehicle without insurance, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges stem from a checking station the department set up on Kirksey Drive at Amherst Road.

A black Jeep Liberty slowed down as it approached the checking station but sped up and drove away from officers once it reached them, the release said.

Officers chased the vehicle down Amherst Road, watching the car swerve into the wrong lane multiple times and reaching excessive speeds, the release said.

The chase was terminated after losing sight of the car, but officers later found it parked in the middle of the road at 1744 Amherst Road unoccupied, the release said. The vehicle was blocking the entire road and it was unoccupied, the release said.

Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office found Griffin laying in the woods near the unoccupied vehicle, the release said.

He was served with two outstanding warrants as well as new charges from the night of the chase, the release said.

Griffin has previous convictions of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession or distribution of methamphetamine precursors, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Griffin’s bond was set at $165,500 secured.