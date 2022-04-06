Man faces drug distribution charge

A Morganton man has been charged a second time in less than two weeks for possessing drugs.

Allen Lee Henson, 51, of 405 Mountain View Drive in Morganton, was charged Monday with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges against Henson came after narcotics investigators stopped a car Monday and made contact with Henson, the driver of the vehicle, the release said.

Investigators found methamphetamine in the vehicle during a search, and more methamphetamine was found on Henson’s person when he was searched, the release said.

Henson has previous convictions of selling a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website showed.

He was just arrested March 24 on a charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia when investigators executed a search warrant at his home, according to information previously provided by BCSO. Two other people were charged when the warrant was executed.

Henson’s bond for the new charge was set at $75,000 secured, the release said. He’s due in court Thursday.