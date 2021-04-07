Man faces drug distribution charges a second time in two months

A Morganton man is facing a drug distribution charge for the second time in as many months after a Monday night traffic stop.

Bruce Allen Hanna, 61, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, says a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

These charges came MDPS Officer McCarty pulled over a vehicle on Burkemont Avenue for an expired registration plate, the release said.

The vehicle was searched after McCarty spoke to the driver, Brian Ted Carswell, 47, and Hanna, who was a passenger in the car, according to the release. Forty-five dosage units of suboxone, marijuana, $3,385, and various drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

Carswell was served with an outstanding warrant, and Hanna was charged for the drugs found in the car, the release said.

The News Herald called a number listed for Hanna on his arrest report, but the phone was not answered and the voicemail box was full.