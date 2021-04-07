Man faces drug distribution charges a second time in two months

A Morganton man is facing a drug distribution charge for the second time in as many months after a Monday night traffic stop.
Bruce Allen Hanna, 61, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, says a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
These charges came MDPS Officer McCarty pulled over a vehicle on Burkemont Avenue for an expired registration plate, the release said.
The vehicle was searched after McCarty spoke to the driver, Brian Ted Carswell, 47, and Hanna, who was a passenger in the car, according to the release. Forty-five dosage units of suboxone, marijuana, $3,385, and various drug paraphernalia were found in the car.
Carswell was served with an outstanding warrant, and Hanna was charged for the drugs found in the car, the release said.
The News Herald called a number listed for Hanna on his arrest report, but the phone was not answered and the voicemail box was full.
For these charges, Hanna’s bond was set at $25,000 secured with a court date set for Thursday. That bond took him less than two hours to post, according to an official with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
It’s not the first time Hanna has faced serious drug charges.
In February, sheriff’s narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at Hanna’s home on Silver Creek Church Road, where they seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax, morphine and suboxone, according to a previous release from the sheriff’s office.
He ended up with charges of felony possession of Schedule II methamphetamine, felony trafficking in heroin, felony trafficking in opium, felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the the sheriff’s office release said.
Those charges landed him a $65,000 secured bond, which took him less than eight hours to post, a sheriff’s office official confirmed.
Six months before that, in August, detectives served a search warrant at the same home on Silver Creek Church Road.
Hanna ended up getting charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia when that search warrant was executed.
He total bond was set at $125,000 for those charges, with $100,000 going toward the drug-related charges and the other $25,000 going toward weapon possession by a felon, records showed. Court officials told The News Herald in March that the $100,000 bond later was dropped to $50,000, leading Hanna to post that bond.
That arrest came less than two months after Hanna had been released from probation for drug convictions, including possession with intent to sell a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a records search on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
He was sentenced to a year and one month to two years and one month in prison for those convictions, but ended up getting released on parole about eight months into his sentence, according to records on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.