 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces drug distribution, sex offender charges
0 comments
breaking top story

Man faces drug distribution, sex offender charges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responding to a suspicious person call early Friday morning lodged a drug charge and sex offender charge against a man.

James David Mikell Cregg, 44, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and felony failure to register with the sheriff as a sex offender, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety and Cregg’s arrest report.

The charges came after MDPS officers responded to the Quality Mart on South Sterling Street for a suspicious person call, the release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They made contact with Cregg, who was found to be a sex offender that had not notified authorities he had moved to Burke County from Caldwell County, according to the MDPS release. Officers also found 7 grams of methamphetamine in his sock, along with an assortment of plastic bags and set of digital scales in his car, the release said.

Cregg is required to be registered as a sex offender for a conviction in Florida where he was convicted of sexual battery where the defendant was older than 18 and the victim younger than 12, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s sex offender registry. At the time of the offense, Cregg was 19 and the victim was 11.

He doesn’t appear to have any convictions in North Carolina, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. Cregg does have charges pending in Caldwell County, including possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine, according to a records search on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

Cregg was held at the Burke County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond, the MDPS release said. He has a court appearance set for Monday morning.

James David Mikell Cregg.JPG

Cregg

 Photo courtesy NCSBI sex offender registry
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 schools locked down as police search for armed man
Crime News

2 schools locked down as police search for armed man

  • Updated

Police are looking for Craig Lytle, who is described a 6-foot, 2-inch tall white man with long brown hair who weighs about 196 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black bandana and green BDU pants. He may be armed with a handgun. Anyone who seems him should call 911.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert