Man faces drug distribution, sex offender charges

Officers responding to a suspicious person call early Friday morning lodged a drug charge and sex offender charge against a man.

James David Mikell Cregg, 44, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and felony failure to register with the sheriff as a sex offender, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety and Cregg’s arrest report.

The charges came after MDPS officers responded to the Quality Mart on South Sterling Street for a suspicious person call, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They made contact with Cregg, who was found to be a sex offender that had not notified authorities he had moved to Burke County from Caldwell County, according to the MDPS release. Officers also found 7 grams of methamphetamine in his sock, along with an assortment of plastic bags and set of digital scales in his car, the release said.

Cregg is required to be registered as a sex offender for a conviction in Florida where he was convicted of sexual battery where the defendant was older than 18 and the victim younger than 12, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s sex offender registry. At the time of the offense, Cregg was 19 and the victim was 11.