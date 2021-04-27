 Skip to main content
Man faces drug trafficking charges after months-long investigation
breaking top story

Man faces drug trafficking charges after months-long investigation

042821-mnh-news-henson-p1

Deputies seized more than a pound of methamphetamine from a man’s home in Connelly Springs last week.

 Photo courtesy Burke County Sheriff’s Office

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation that started in February.

Allen Lee Henson.JPG

Henson

Allen Lee Henson, 50, 4921 Laurel Creek St. in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, says a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation was launched in February at Henson’s residence about methamphetamine possession and distribution, the release said.

Investigators determined Henson was selling methamphetamine from his home, and a search warrant was served there Friday, the release said. More than a pound of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia and stolen property were seized.

A felon, Henson has previous convictions of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, something he just got off probation for in November, according to a records check the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.

He was charged Friday and issued a $100,000 secured bond, which he posted within two hours of his arrest, the release said.

