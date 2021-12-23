Man faces DWI charge after wreck leaves man seriously injured

A man has been charged with driving while impaired after a Thursday evening wreck left another man seriously injured.
Jacob McNabb, 38, of Morganton, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, said Trooper G.A. Metcalf with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The charges came after Metcalf said McNabb hit a motorcycle that was going to turn left onto Duckworth Circle from U.S. 64 and knocked the motorcycle driver, 58-year-old Gregory Netherton of Morganton, off the bike around 6:15 p.m. Thursday night.
Netherton had to be airlifted to another hospital for treatment of his injuries, Metcalf said. His condition was not known, but sources on the scene told The News Herald he was responsive to emergency responders before he was airlifted.
McNabb kept his head turned to the side and stayed quiet while he was walked to Metcalf’s patrol car.
“Don’t drink and drive,” Metcalf said. “There’s going to be a lot of people traveling for the holidays and we don’t want there to be [any] mishaps out here.”
Officers will continue to step up patrols in an effort to stop impaired drivers as part of the highway patrol’s “Booze It & Lose It” campaign. The campaign has been in full swing for more than a week and will continue through Jan. 2, according to a release from the highway patrol.
“If you’re out celebrating this holiday season, make sure you have a sober ride home,” Mark Ezzell, program director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said. “If you drive under the influence, you have a lot to lose. Not only could you kill yourself or someone else, but you could face thousands of dollars in court costs and fines, jail time or a revoked license.”
Last year alone, the campaign saw more than 1,700 violations for driving while intoxicated issued.
Salem Fire Rescue, Burke County REACT, Burke County EMS, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Morganton Department of Public Safety all responded to the scene of the crash.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.