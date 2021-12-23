Man faces DWI charge after wreck leaves man seriously injured

A man has been charged with driving while impaired after a Thursday evening wreck left another man seriously injured.

Jacob McNabb, 38, of Morganton, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, said Trooper G.A. Metcalf with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The charges came after Metcalf said McNabb hit a motorcycle that was going to turn left onto Duckworth Circle from U.S. 64 and knocked the motorcycle driver, 58-year-old Gregory Netherton of Morganton, off the bike around 6:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Netherton had to be airlifted to another hospital for treatment of his injuries, Metcalf said. His condition was not known, but sources on the scene told The News Herald he was responsive to emergency responders before he was airlifted.

McNabb kept his head turned to the side and stayed quiet while he was walked to Metcalf’s patrol car.

“Don’t drink and drive,” Metcalf said. “There’s going to be a lot of people traveling for the holidays and we don’t want there to be [any] mishaps out here.”