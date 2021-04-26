Man faces felony assault charge

A man is facing a felony assault charge after a woman was found with a deep cut on her face Wednesday.

Erik Bradley Brittain, 40, of Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Public safety officers were called to 141 C Stonebridge Drive in Morganton for an assault with a knife around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, the release said.

At the home, they found a victim with a deep cut to the right side of her face, the release said. Brittain was identified as the main suspect, but he had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Public safety investigators responded to the scene, and Brittain was taken into custody a few hours after the incident, the release said.

The victim was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton for treatment, the release said.

Brittain is a felon from convictions for offenses from 1997-2002, according to a records check on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond and had his initial court appearance Thursday, the release said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole assisted with the case, the release said.