Man faces kidnapping, assault charges shortly after being released on DWI charge

A Morganton man has been charged after officers say he assaulted a woman shortly after being released from jail for a driving while impaired charge.

Johnithyn Thomas Bristol, 27, of Morganton, was charged with felony kidnapping and assault by strangulation, along with assault on a female, injury to personal property and a domestic violence protection order violation, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after the officers were called to the magistrate's office on Tuesday for an assault, the release said. There, officers met with a woman who had been physically assaulted.

Burke County EMS was called to examine the victim’s injuries, and investigators determined that Bristol was a suspect in the case, the release said.

A warrant was issued for Bristol’s arrest and MDPS officers along with North Carolina Probation and Parole took him into custody without incident in downtown Morganton, the release said. Bristol had just been released from custody in Lincoln County after being charged with DWI.