Man faces kidnapping, assault charges shortly after being released on DWI charge

A Morganton man has been charged after officers say he assaulted a woman shortly after being released from jail for a driving while impaired charge.
Johnithyn Thomas Bristol, 27, of Morganton, was charged with felony kidnapping and assault by strangulation, along with assault on a female, injury to personal property and a domestic violence protection order violation, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charges came after the officers were called to the magistrate's office on Tuesday for an assault, the release said. There, officers met with a woman who had been physically assaulted.
Burke County EMS was called to examine the victim’s injuries, and investigators determined that Bristol was a suspect in the case, the release said.
A warrant was issued for Bristol’s arrest and MDPS officers along with North Carolina Probation and Parole took him into custody without incident in downtown Morganton, the release said. Bristol had just been released from custody in Lincoln County after being charged with DWI.
Bristol has previously been convicted of assault by strangulation, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, habitual misdemeanor assault, assault on a female, communicating threats, felony breaking and entering, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and other charges, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. His criminal record dates back as far as 2010.
He also has 10 pending cases in the judicial system across four counties, according to a records check on the N.C. Judicial Branch website. Those charges range from communicating threats and second-degree trespassing to drug distribution and weapon possession by a felon.
Bristol is being held under a $100,000 secured bond for four of his charges, but is being held on no bond for the domestic violence protection order violation, according to the release. He’s set to appear in court Thursday.