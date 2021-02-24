Man faces meth charge after traffic stop

A man who was pulled over for a fictitious license plate ended up with a drug charge earlier this month.

Richard Ashley Rich, 39, of 109 Lovelady Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after a deputy pulled Rich over at the Ingles on Carbon City Road when they noticed a fictitious license plate on the car, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They identified Rich as the driver and found that he had active warrants for his arrest, the release said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Rich, a felon, has previous convictions of larceny over $1,000, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny of firearms, but those convictions were from offenses in 2005 and earlier, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He was issued a $5,000 secured bond with a court date set for March 4.