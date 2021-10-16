Man faces meth trafficking charges early morning suspicious person call

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man received a drug trafficking charge after an early morning call for two suspicious people Thursday.

Dustin Thomas Miller, 33, of 3680 Berry Road, Lot 3, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after deputies were called to the home for a report of two suspicious men around 4:15 a.m., the release said.

When they got there, they made contact with another man who gave them a false name. He later was identified as Patrick Ryan Blumke, and he was served with three pending warrants for arrest from Caldwell County. Blumke was transported to the magistrate’s office and served with the warrants, the release said.

Miller was found sitting on the ground nearby and after further investigation, a trafficking amount of methamphetamine was seized from him, the release said.