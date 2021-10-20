Man faces murder charge after another man found dead

Hennessee said he, Sanders and Jones had all been hanging out Tuesday night, and that they were all laughing and having a good time. At some point, though, things seemed to take a turn for the worse.

“What I know of what he said, what Rodney said was it was an accident,” Hennessee said. “He said (Sanders) walked in, and a friend of mine was outside, and my friend told me he heard a pop, and then Rodney come out and said, ‘Hey man, I think that I shot this guy.’”

Hennessee said he was told Sanders had wanted Jones to leave, and that there may have been an altercation between Jones and another person in the home that caused Sanders to ask him to leave.

“I know it wouldn’t on purpose,” Hennessee said. “I know it wouldn’t malicious, it wouldn’t a fight, it wouldn’t intentional at all. At all. He’s a good guy.”

Sanders and Jones had been arrested together Saturday, according to an arrest report from the Drexel Police Department.

Sgt. T. Butler with the Drexel Police Department pulled over a car Sanders was driving, estimating its speed to be around 50 mph in a 35 mph zone around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the arrest report said.