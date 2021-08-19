Man faces murder charge after woman shot, killed outside of her home in Connelly Springs

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man is in custody after a shooting left a woman dead Wednesday afternoon.
Johnny Everette Setzer, 49, of 7556 Spain Hill Road in Icard, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Pamela Alice Moses, according to arrest warrants filed at the Burke County Courthouse. He was also served with outstanding warrants for larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, warrants showed.
Deputies responded to a home on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday after calls came in to the Burke County Emergency Communications Center of multiple shots fired in the area, Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said. When they arrived at the home, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and found that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.
Burke County EMS responded and the woman, Moses, 50, of 2950 Coldwater St., Connelly Springs, was pronounced dead on arrival, Whisenant said.
Witnesses at the scene identified Setzer as the suspect, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators already were in the area and quickly spotted Setzer’s vehicle, leading to a chase and Setzer jumping from the vehicle on Duncan Street in Connelly Springs and running into the woods, Whisenant said.
Deputies gave chase but lost sight of him. Multiple deputies and a K-9 officer arrived at the scene to form a perimeter around the area and the K-9 found his trail, the sheriff said. A reverse 911 call with Setzer’s name and description was sent out to residents in the area.
A resident on Tomlinson Loop, a little less than 2 miles away as the crow flies from the scene of the shooting, called 911 to report that he had seen Setzer crossing the road.
That resident told The News Herald that he saw Setzer walking on his property and that he was covered in scratches from briars where he walked through the woods. He said Setzer was holding his abdomen and his lower back.
When the resident asked Setzer to leave his property, he did so without resisting, the resident said.
Setzer, who was taken into custody less than a quarter-mile from the neighbor’s home on Tomlinson Loop, was surrounded by law enforcement officers while he laid on the ground when reporters arrived at the scene. News Herald reporters watched as he was administered two doses of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses.
Setzer was loaded into a BCSO patrol car and rushed from the scene. Whisenant confirmed that he was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, but later was released to their custody.
Suspect speaks
Setzer had his head and shoulders slumped over for most of his walk into the sheriff’s office Thursday afternoon, with the shackles binding his hands and feet clanging along with him.
He told reporters he didn’t remember killing anybody.
“I don’t remember nothing,” Setzer said. “I don’t remember the last few days. I don’t remember what day it is today.”
Setzer had just been arrested Tuesday for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, but he was released on an unsecured bond. He told News Herald reporters he wished he hadn’t been released.
“If this really happened, then yes ma’am I wish they would’ve (kept me in jail),” Setzer said. “If what they say is true, yes ma’am.”
When he was further prodded about that, he said again he wished he would’ve stayed in jail.
“If this really did happen, yes sir, well who wouldn’t?” Setzer said. “I wouldn’t have hurt anyone, I don’t want to hurt anyone.”
The News Herald got exclusive comments from Setzer when he was walked out of the sheriff’s office to be taken back to the jail.
Setzer said in that walk that if he did kill anyone, he was sorry for his actions, but that he thought there was a “conspiracy” against him.
“I don’t know what’s going on, but here in the last few months it’s been like things getting all over me, and I just ain’t felt right and I can’t remember anything,” he said. “I’m going blind. I don’t know what’s going on.”
The only thing he said he remembered was being released from the jail Tuesday.
“I remember getting out of here in the rain, and I remember seeing a friend of mine,” Setzer said. “He gave me something that’ll make me feel better. That’s all I remember.”
He said he didn’t remember what he took, but said it wasn’t something he injected.
He said he didn’t really know the people in the area, but said investigators told him the victim’s name was Pamela. He continued to say he didn’t remember killing anyone, stealing any cars or guns. If he did kill someone, though, he said he was ready to take the heftiest punishment in North Carolina for the crime.
“If I did murder someone, I’m extremely sorry, I would never do that to y’all, to her,” Setzer said. “I’m really, really sorry. I deserve the death penalty if I did something like that. I’ll plea to it right now and take it today, if I did that to someone’s family. I would take the death penalty today, I’ll sign for it today and take it tomorrow if they’ll let me do it if I did that to her.”
Criminal history
This isn’t Setzer’s first run-in with the law. In fact, he still is on parole for convictions from 2013, according to records from the state, and he had already been arrested once this week and had more felony warrants that needed to be served at the time of the killing.
He was on parole after he earned habitual felon status a second time, along with convictions of felony breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Burke County deputies were familiar with Johnny Setzer and had been investigating additional crimes prior to this murder, according a press release from BCSO. On the night of Aug. 16, BCSO received multiple calls about an intoxicated subject in the Connelly Springs area knocking on doors and disturbing citizens. Deputies responded and located Setzer, who was intoxicated. He was taken to the Burke County Jail to be held until sober.
At the time of the killing Wednesday, Setzer still was wanted on felony warrants for larceny of a firearm and felony possession of a stolen firearm, warrants filed at the Burke County Courthouse showed.
Those warrants, which were served Wednesday night along with the warrant for murder, alleged Setzer had stolen a 9 mm Glock on Aug. 14.
The same day, he had stolen a vehicle from the same man who owned the gun, according to warrants that were served Tuesday, just a day before the killing. He was issued a $25,000 unsecured bond for those charges, according to an arrest report from BCSO.
Setzer also had been arrested Aug. 7 for second-degree trespassing, another arrest report and warrant showed. He was released from that charge on a written promise to appear.
His criminal history dates back to the late 1980s, NCDPS records showed. That’s when he was first charged with driving while impaired.
His record continues throughout the 1990s, when he was convicted of multiple crimes ranging from misdemeanor resisting an officer to felony breaking and entering, NCDPS records showed.
From 2001-03, he was charged with seven counts of breaking and entering vehicles, nine different larceny charges, including larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny of firearms, another count of driving while impaired and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also was convicted in 2003 of escaping jail, and earned himself his first conviction of habitual felon, according to NCDPS records.
Sheriff responds
Setzer was in custody within about two hours of the start of the manhunt.
“I was just so proud of the deputies and K-9 officers,” Whisenant said. “We had assistance from Valdese Police, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety came with their K-9 if we needed a second K-9, we had the fire department there, Lovelady Volunteer Fire and EMS. Coming together collaboratively, especially working with the public, is always helpful, and we were proud of the officers and the community working together to quickly take him into custody.”
Whisenant said he was especially thankful that Setzer was captured before nightfall.
“Obviously with someone in that state of mind, with emotions running high, you do not want a situation like that going into night with somebody roaming through neighborhoods looking for a means of escape,” Whisenant said.
The sheriff said he’s proud of his deputies, but it is frustrating to be picking up the same offenders over and over.
“The sheriff’s office, and all of law enforcement’s duties, are to arrest them and then to bring them to the magistrate or a judge and then it’s the court’s decision on bond or how much,” Whisenant said. “Some of these people are repeat offenders or habitual felons that continue to get out on bond repeat crimes, so that is frustrating.”
Jail records showed Setzer was being held under no bond for murder and a $50,000 secured bond for the larceny of a firearm charge. He was set to appear in court Thursday.
