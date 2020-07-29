Man faces new burglary charges

A man who was arrested for an armed robbery and burglary in June has received charges for some burglaries in July.
Emiya K-Ron Wooten, 22, of Morganton, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, felony possession of stolen goods and second-degree kidnapping Tuesday, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charges came after multiple burglaries around Terrace Place from July 15 all the way up to Sunday, the release said.
Wooten previously was arrested June 20 for charges of felony first-degree burglary and felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a previous News Herald article.
Those charges came after officers were dispatched to 209 Herron St. at 10:34 p.m. on June 19 after a home owner reported that someone broke into their home, the article said.
The victim said a man came into his home through a window but left when confronted. Officers searched the area, but weren’t able to find anyone matching the homeowner’s description of the suspect.
Around an hour and a half later at 12:04 a.m. on June 20, officers were dispatched to an armed robbery and burglary at 108 Lyman Court, the article said.
There, the victim told officers a man broke into his home and held him at knife-point until he gave him his cash and cellphone, the release said. The suspect left after that.
Officers canvassed the area and found Wooten walking near the scene wearing clothes that matched the descriptions both victims gave, the article said.
Wooten was issued a $100,000 secured bond for the June charges and had a court date set for June 22. He also received a $100,000 secured bond for his new charges, with a court date set for Friday.
