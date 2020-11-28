Man faces rape charge after teen gives birth

A man has been charged with statutory rape after a 15-year-old got pregnant and gave birth.

Anastacio Ajin Mejia, 27, was charged with statutory rape of a person less than 15-years-old, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after an investigation that launched in April 2019 into the statutory rape of a 15-year-old, the release said.

Police attempted to identify and locate a suspect with the assistance of the Burke County Child Advocacy Center.

Since the beginning of the investigation, the victim has given birth, the release said.

The victim's family members contacted police Thursday to report that the suspect, Mejia, had returned and made contact with the victim, the release said.

Police arrived at the victim's home and found Mejia in the front yard of the residence.

Mejia was detained and later transported to MDPS headquarters to talk with investigators, the release said. He then was arrested and charged with statutory rape.

He was held under no bond at the Burke County Jail with a first court appearance set for Monday.