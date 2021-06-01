 Skip to main content
Man faces rape charge
Man faces rape charge

A Morganton man has been charged with the statutory rape of a child under 13 years old.

McPeters

Jason Isaiah McPeters, 37, of 5283 Burkemont Road in Morganton, was charged with felony first-degree statutory rape Friday, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office started its investigation Thursday when the rape was reported, and McPeters was taken into custody after interviews were conducted Friday, the release said.

He does not appear to have any previous convictions, according to records checks on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website and North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

McPeters was held on a $150,000 secured bond. He was set to appear in court Tuesday.

