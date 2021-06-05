 Skip to main content
Man faces statutory rape charge
Man faces statutory rape charge

A Connelly Springs man has been charged with statutory rape.

Branden Lee McCall, 21, of 2186 Kite St. in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony statutory rape of a person under the age of 15 or younger, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest came after detectives launched an investigation Thursday into a statutory rape allegation, the release said. McCall was arrested after interviews were conducted.

A records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website didn’t show any previous convictions for McCall.

He was held under a $200,000 secured bond, according to the release. He had a court appearance Monday.

McCall
