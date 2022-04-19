Man found dead in car near library identified

The man found dead Thursday in a car near the Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library has been identified.

Jason Alerra Shane, 26, of Morganton, was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound to the head in the Grace Episcopal Church parking lot across West Concord Street from the Morganton branch of the library on Thursday, Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said.

He said investigators have determined Shane died by suicide. The vehicle had been secured from the inside, Brown said, and officers had to force entry into the vehicle.

Brown said investigators believed Shane had been dead for several days to a week before he was found. He was found after a person called in a check when they realized the vehicle had been in the parking lot for several days without moving.

Shane had been given permission to stay in his car in the parking lot, which is owned by Grace Episcopal Church, the Rev. Marshall Jolly said.

“He was always very kind and respectful to me and to our staff and willing to help out,” Jolly said.

He somewhat recently had gotten a job, he told Jolly, and was hoping to move out west with that job.

“The last conversation he and I had was about his plans to move out west with his job,” Jolly said. “They were going to transfer him, and he was looking for a place for his car. … He stopped me and my wife one night and said, ‘It’s only going to be a few more weeks, and then I’ll be headed out west.’”

Jolly said Shane’s death was tragic but preventable.

“There are things we can do,” Jolly said. “There are things that other communities are doing that we’re not doing. We can’t ignore this problem out of existence.”

He said he’d like to see local government get more involved in helping those experiencing homelessness.

“I think our police department does a great job at community policing, but I think there are also some things that our leaders can do to foster collaboration and that sort of thing,” Jolly said. “We talk a lot about Burke County being all about advancing and Morganton being this new place for tourism and commerce, and all those things are great, but one of the things that is the mark of a really healthy and thriving city is the ability to meet the needs of every citizen in that community and our homeless population has needs, and the answer to every single one of those needs is not always just get them a job.”

He said he hopes community leaders will come together to take action to better address the needs of people experiencing homelessness instead of letting it fall to the wayside, something he said he thinks happens often when there’s a crisis that draws attention to those experiencing homelessness.

“We’re putting band aids on bullet holes, literally,” Jolly said. “This is not something that individual citizens can do by themselves and fix. This is where we need leadership, and preferable from people in positions of public trust.”

Burke County EMS and the medical examiner’s office also responded to the scene.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.