Man found dead on Ross Street identified

A patrol car blocks off Ross Street off Burkemont Avenue in Morganton.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

A man found dead on the side of a street in Morganton has been identified.

Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 100-block of Ross Street for an unresponsive male lying on the side of the road around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from the department.

The man, later identified as Austin Michael Collins, 26, of Ross Street, was pronounced dead by Burke County EMS personnel at the scene, the release said.

MDPS investigators responded to the scene, and so far have not found any signs of foul play, the release said. Collins’ cause of death remains under investigation.

