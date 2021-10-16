Man found not guilty of sex offenses

A man charged last year with two sex offenses was found not guilty by way of a bench trial Friday.
Joshua Ray, 40, was found not guilty of sexual battery and secret peeping by District Court Judge Robert A. Mullinax Jr.
The charges against Ray came after two women accused him in June 2020 of sex acts at a tanning salon where he worked in Valdese.
One of the women said on April 30, 2020, Ray had sexually assaulted her at Solar Rays Tanning Salon in Valdese. Another woman accused him of peeping on her at the tanning salon on June 10, 2020.
The woman who accused Ray of sexual assault in April 2020 didn’t come forward until after the woman who accused him of peeping made a Facebook post about the alleged incident. They both took out charges against Ray on June 11, 2020.
Some of the evidence presented by Ray’s defense attorney, Frank Webster, included logs of customers at the tanning salon on the days in question.
He argued that logs showed the accuser from the April 30, 2020, allegation didn’t go to the salon at all that day.
Assistant District Attorney Taylor Rockett argued that, since the logs are kept by human entry, a name could have been omitted from the list. The accuser had testified that Ray told her the salon was supposed to be closed because of pandemic restrictions, and that he had let her into the salon through the back door.
Ray denied telling the accuser that the business was supposed to be closed and said he had never asked anyone to enter the business through the back door. Webster also pointed out while Ray’s mother was on the witness stand that the business had a letter from the North Carolina Department of Revenue dated April 28, 2020, that allowed the salon to be open during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic so long as it followed certain guidelines.
Webster also referred to the customer logs to cross-examine the accuser from the June 10, 2020, claim.
She had testified that she and Ray were the only ones in the salon when the alleged peeping took place. But Webster said the logs showed a person had entered the salon two minutes before the accuser, and another person had entered the salon five minutes after her.
Webster also called on witness testimony from Ray and from another man who was Ray’s neighbor and customer at the tanning salon about whether it would be feasible for someone to stand on a chair and peer into the tanning rooms.
There was a gap between the walls of the tanning rooms and the ceiling, about 8-10 inches, according to multiple witnesses’ testimony, but the walls were a little more than 8.5 feet tall. The customer, who testified that he was about 6-foot, 5-inches tall, said he wouldn’t have been able to peer into another room even if he were standing on a chair.
Webster used a police report from the Valdese Police Department’s response to the business on June 10, 2020, to show that there was no record of a ladder or stepping stool found during a search of the building a couple of hours after the peeping allegedly took place.
He also asked Ray if he thought the walls dividing the rooms, which Ray said were made of sheetrock with a stud in the middle, would support someone heaving themselves up as if to do a pull up to look over the edge of the wall into another room. Ray said he thought it would have at least left a mark on the wall, if not caused more significant damage to it.
Ray also said during his testimony that he didn’t try to pull himself up to peer over the edge. Even if he had peered over the edge, he said he wouldn’t have been able to see anything in the room where the accuser was tanning from the room where he said he was cleaning at the time.
Because of the charges, Ray and Webster said Ray had lost his job as a baseball coach at Heritage Middle School, he and his now-fiancée weren’t able to keep foster children like they had previously and he wasn’t able to work as a bail bondsman.
The not guilty verdicts were entered by Mullinax after hours of testimony from witnesses.
