Man found not guilty of sex offenses

Webster used a police report from the Valdese Police Department’s response to the business on June 10, 2020, to show that there was no record of a ladder or stepping stool found during a search of the building a couple of hours after the peeping allegedly took place.

He also asked Ray if he thought the walls dividing the rooms, which Ray said were made of sheetrock with a stud in the middle, would support someone heaving themselves up as if to do a pull up to look over the edge of the wall into another room. Ray said he thought it would have at least left a mark on the wall, if not caused more significant damage to it.

Ray also said during his testimony that he didn’t try to pull himself up to peer over the edge. Even if he had peered over the edge, he said he wouldn’t have been able to see anything in the room where the accuser was tanning from the room where he said he was cleaning at the time.

Because of the charges, Ray and Webster said Ray had lost his job as a baseball coach at Heritage Middle School, he and his now-fiancée weren’t able to keep foster children like they had previously and he wasn’t able to work as a bail bondsman.

The not guilty verdicts were entered by Mullinax after hours of testimony from witnesses.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

