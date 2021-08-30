Man found sleeping in car in Morganton lands drug charges

A Glen Alpine man landed two drug charges in late August after he was found sleeping in a car in Morganton.

Dave Tillman Webb, 54, of 305 E. Main St. in Glen Alpine, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 24, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The charges against Webb came after deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call on Deerfield Drive in Morganton, the release said.

A deputy found Webb asleep inside the vehicle, which had a fictitious tag and drug paraphernalia in plain view, according to the release.

Methamphetamine was seized from the vehicle, and Webb was arrested for possession of it, the release said.

Webb’s criminal record dates back to the mid-1990s and includes previous convictions of larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering vehicles, breaking and entering, credit card theft, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen goods, common law robbery and selling controlled substances, according to records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Webb was issued a $3,000 secured bond and has a court appearance set for Sept. 16.